June 12 and 14, the Friends of The Villages Library will hold a warehouse clearance sale at the Pinellas Branch of The Villages Library, 7375 Powell Road, Wildwood.
Merchandise is a mix of library and public donations never shown in FOVL book rooms, including fiction (some in large print) and nonfiction.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, restrictions apply. The maximum room occupancy is 20 people, and visitors will use a one-way maze to view sale items.
The event runs June 12, noon–4 p.m., and June 14, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Cash only.
The Friends of The Villages Library is an all-volunteer organization which has returned over $500,000 to the community since 2003.