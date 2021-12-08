Dec. 9–10 and Dec. 16–17, YOUR Humane Society SPCA invites the community to celebrate the holidays with Lights of Love, a free family drive-through experience at its shelter, located at 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee.
“Each night from 6:30–8:30 p.m., visitors can see the outpouring of love of cherished family members and pets honored and remembered with colored and white lights on display across their five-acre campus,” the organization says. “Santa will also be visiting at the opening night reception on Thursday, Dec. 9, from 5–6:30 p.m. and then at that evening’s drive-through to hear the holiday wishes from children young and old and to hand out candy canes.”
The third annual Lights of Love is a fundraiser, and people have donated funds to honor their pets with the lighted decorations.
“Lights of Love is a beautiful way to show how your pets and people have been the lights of your life. Our community can contribute to the spirit of the season by illuminating our campus when sponsoring a tree, wreath, candy cane or individual lights. We’ve added new elements as the event grows each year,” said shelter vice chairman Hope Wilson. “While the drive-through aspect is free to all visitors, monetary gifts will also be gratefully accepted each night during the event to help our no-kill shelter continue our vital work for so many animals in need.”
Donate at www.bit.ly/Lights2021 or text Lights to 80888.
YOUR Humane Society SPCA, Sumter County’s oldest and largest private no-kill shelter, is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Donations help to cover the cost of saving, treating and caring for neglected, abused and abandoned animals. Learn more at yhsspca.org or by calling 352-793-9117.