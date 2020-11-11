Dec. 1–3, YOUR Humane Society SPCA invites the community to celebrate the holidays with a free family drive-through experience at its shelter, located at 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. Each night, visitors can see the outpouring of love of cherished family pets honored and remembered with colored and white lights on display across the five-acre campus. The event will run 7–9 p.m. each night.
While the drive-through aspect is free to all visitors, monetary gifts will be gratefully accepted each night during the event to help support the no-kill shelter.
“Lights of Love will be a way for our community to help its animal shelter still celebrate the spirit of the season,” said executive director Jona Bumstead. “The holidays are all about giving, and we wanted to give our community something beautiful to remember what the holidays are all about. The more people who sign up and donate for a tree, wreath, candy cane or individual lights, then the more spectacular our campus will be for everyone to enjoy!”
To help light up the shelter’s campus with a tax-deductible gift, visit
bit.ly/LightsofLove20 or text Lights to 80888. Donations also can be sent to YOUR Humane Society SPCA, PO Box 67, Lake Panasoffkee, FL 33538. Forms and payment must be received by Nov. 23 to be visible on opening day.
Businesses also can sponsor the fundraiser in a number of ways. For more information, contact Claudia Labbé at fundraising@hsspca.org or 352-817-3995.