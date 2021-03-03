She was born in Detroit, Michigan on July 17, 1925 to Albert and Rachael Naeyaert. Lillian passed away peacefully on February 15, 2021 at 95 years of age. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Edward James Smith, and her son Ronald P. Smith.
She is survived by her daughter Kathleen Coe (Frank) of Kentwood Mi., her sons James Smith (Sandy) of Algonac, MI., Roy Smith (Cheryl) of Marine City, Mi., David Smith (Diane), of Casco, MI., and daughter Amy Wade (Jim) of Bushnell. She cherished her 12 grandchildren Robert Coe, Steven Coe, Matthew Smith, James Smith, Tracey Smith-Warner, Nicole Ball, Heather Smith, David Smith, William Smith, Alicia DeGueisippe, Colleen Martin, and Brittany Snay.
In addition, she loved her 16 great-grandchildren.
Lillian Graduated from Dominican High School in Detroit, Mi. She then went to work for General Motors. After she married, she and her husband became entrepreneurs. In their 66 years they owned and operated Smitty’s Service Stations and Smittty’s Inn, in Detroit. In 1970 they moved to the country and had a small farm to care for and Smitty’s Party Store.
In 1975, tired of the cold and snow, they moved to Bushnell and purchased Bushnell Trailer court where they lived and worked until retirement. Lillian was a faithful member of St Lawrence Catholic Church. She was a member of the Moose lodge, The Bushnell Women’s Club. and The Women’s Century club of Detroit. Lillian enjoyed golfing, bowling, and playing Bingo with her many friends and neighbors at Dogwood Mobile Home Park.
She will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations in Lillian’s memory to Cornerstone Mike Conley Hospice House. Visitation will be Feb. 24th, from 6 to 8 pm at Purcell Chapel. Funeral Mass will be Feb 25th, 8:30 am at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Interment will be 10 am at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. Masks are encouraged, and social distancing guidelines respected as we keep this tribute as safe as possible.