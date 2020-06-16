To help deaf and hearing-impaired individuals navigate the pandemic and its accompanying masks, the Lions of District 35-O Hearing Program has a new project of providing free clear face masks and face shields to allow them to see and read lips and facial expressions.
“Providing these face masks and face shields in desperate times will contribute to the education, information and communication for those who rely on facial cues,” said Lions District 35-O hearing program president Wendy Wilson.
The face masks with clear anti-fog vinyl section over the mouth and the anti-fog face shields provide the necessary means for the deaf and hard of hearing to communicate with their family and friends.
District 35-O covers much of Central Florida, including Lake and Sumter counties. Interested residents can email centralfloridalionshearing@gmail.com and request a Face Masks/Face Shields form.