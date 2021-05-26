The Villages resident Shannon Schell, a member of Altrusa International of Lake County, has been installed as the Altrusa International District Three Governor for the 2021-2023 Biennium.
Altrusa District Three, which covers Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina and includes 24 clubs, is one of Altrusa International’s 15 districts.
As Governor, Schell is the chief elected officer of District Three. She will preside at all meetings of the District Three Board and at the annual conference. Schell plans, administers and communicates the activities within the district and serves as the conduit to the District and Local Clubs for information, planning and programming.
Other members of the Lake County Altrusa Club now are in leadership roles at the District Three level. Lori Davis, of Fruitland Park, is Altrusa District Three Secretary. Dawn Mainville, of Grand Island, is Altrusa International District Three Foundation Treasurer. Dinah Henderson, of Lady Lake, is District Three Club Revitalization Chair. Julia Allen, of The Villages, is District Three New Club Building Chair.
Lake Altrusa is part of an international non-profit organization that works to make local communities better through leadership, partnership and service. Lake Altrusans focus their efforts on literacy, domestic violence awareness, supporting active-duty and military veterans as well as providing educational scholarships to women seeking to improve their earning potential.
Visit AltrusaofLakeCounty.org.