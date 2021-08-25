Arrachme, a Sumter County resident and contemporary abstract artist, has been painting for 40 years. She lives in The Villages and works out of her in-home studio.
Her professional career has always involved artistic endeavors, serving and teaching as an interior designer, where she staged everything from new homes to movie sets. Arrachme’s paintings have been featured in global collections, including in museums in France, South Korea, India, Portugal, Belgium and Monaco. Locally, her paintings are featured at the Sumter and Lake County Realtors Association, the Leesburg Center for the Arts and the Wolfgang Puck Kitchen and Bar inside Brownwood Hotel and Spa in The Villages. In addition, Arrachme regularly contributes to collections that raise funds for humanitarian and environmental causes.
“If you don’t give in this world, nothing will come to you,” she said.
Arrachme creates contemporary abstract and seascape paintings in various mediums. “I love the chemistry of it. I look for the interaction of materials whether it’s oil materials, cold wax – it doesn’t matter,” she said. Arrachme enjoys experimenting with new forms, including Middle Eastern watercolor painting. “Nothing scares me in the art world,” she said.
Arrachme shares her joy of art with others during her adult art classes, which take place at The Villages Enrichment Center and online. The classes are open to any local resident, even if they live outside The Villages. The classes focus on creating various seascapes in oil and acrylic. Her next classes will be held in October and November.
According to Arrachme, “There’s a fine artist in every person, and it’s the teacher’s job to draw that out and help them develop their own personal voice.”
U.S. Census data released on Aug. 12 named The Villages the fastest-growing metropolitan area in the United States, with a growth rate of 39% between 2010 and 2020. With many new residents and a hot real estate market, many people are looking for ways to spruce up and decorate their new homes.
Arrachme, who has a background in interior design, suggests homeowners selecting art for their new home understand the purpose the piece will serve. Knowing the difference between fine art and decorative art is a starting point. Decorative art is selected to match the decor or furniture within a room, while fine art’s primary purpose is to evoke emotion. Fine art “makes something happen to [guests] emotionally when they see it in your home,” she said.
She suggests new homeowners stay away from picking a piece of art based on its color. “Doing too much of the same thing will start to look monotonous,” she said. “It’s not just about how a picture looks, but the overall feel in your home.”
Arrachme’s mission is to spread art to all those with a creative spark and give back to others. “Having the spirit of giving in your heart makes you a genuine – not just artist – but a human being,” she said.
Arrachme can be reached on her website, https://arrachmeart.com. Students can sign up for her fall art classes on The Villages community development website, www.districtgov.org