A big change occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic for The Villages author Karen Cochran Beaulieu. She moved her 99-year-old mother out of her assisted living community and into her home. Finding activities during this situation was a challenge for her household, so Cochran Beaulieu reread her own book, “Moments that Matter: A Roadmap for Caregivers and Their Loved Ones with Memory Loss.”
The book includes 16 categories and over 125 activity offerings. It was intentionally written as a “jump-in/jump-out” guidebook, according to the author.
“There are a multitude of activities that can be adapted easily based on individual circumstances,” she said. “There is something for everyone: exercise, games, drama, reminiscing, art, music, spirituality, purpose, laughter, holiday and family fun.”
Cochran Beaulieu said looking through COVID-19 eyes, she discovered that her book can be a valuable one-size-fits-all resource for kids, families, seniors and caregivers. It teaches how the combination of abilities, stressful changes and enjoyed activities can become meaningful connections for everyone.
The author was an activities director in senior healthcare for over 15 years and a caregiver for aging family members for eight years.
Cochran Beaulieu stated, “As children, families, adults and seniors are sheltering in their homes, clearly, keeping busy is one thing everyone is trying to do, but making true ‘Moments’ along the way will be what ‘Matters’ long after this pandemic is over.”
“Moments that Matter” is available on Amazon.