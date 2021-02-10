Join Sumter Public Library Feb. 12 for a local author talk with Beverly Steele, who will discuss her book “Hello, Somebody!”
The book, with the subtitle, “Beverly Steele’s 40 Acres & A Mule Stories. Her people kept the land!” tells the story of the establishment of the historic community of Royal in Sumter County.
This African American History Experience, shared by Steele, will present little known Black history facts about the African American community of Royal. The hourlong online program will begin at 2 p.m. For registration information, go to http://sumterpubliclibrary.evanced.info/signup/calendar.