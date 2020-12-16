Along with more than 100 other Republican congressmen, the three congressmen representing Lake and Sumter counties signed an amicus brief filed last week in support of a lawsuit that seeks to overturn the presidential election.
The names of Florida Congressman Daniel Webster, who represents Sumter and Lake county areas including The Villages and Leesburg; Congressman Ross Spano, who represents Lakeland, northern Polk County and parts of Lake County including the Four Corners area; and Congressman Michael Waltz, who represents part of northeast Lake County, including Mount Dora, are included on the brief, which has been shared by CNN and other media outlets.
The lawsuit intent is to invalidate electors in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – four states Joe Biden won. The brief makes the claim that the “usurpation of legislative power” in each of the four states “produced unconstitutional ballots.”
As reported in sister D-R Media publication Highlands News-Sun, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody joined 16 other states prior to this filing in backing a last-chance effort by Texas to get the U.S. Supreme Court to block election results in four swing states where the vote went in favor of President-elect Joe Biden.
President Donald Trump, who has continued to dispute the outcome of the election, filed a petition last Wednesday to intervene in the Texas case.
Barring any changes in the results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, Biden has 306 electoral votes to 232 for Trump. A candidate needs 270 to win. The four states carry a combined 62 votes.