Sumter County resident Mariah Derby-Wine will be off to compete in the USA National Miss pageant in July.
The South Sumter High School freshman began pageantry in 2016, when she became the Sumter County Princess. In 2019, Derby-Wine was named Sumter Junior Miss. Both are part of Sumter County’ pageant system.
The national pageant is built around a Christian structure to empower women, Derby-Wine and her mom, Briana Wine, said. The five points on the pageant crown are based on Colossians 3:12 – compassion, kindness, humility, patience and gentleness.
“Part girls empowerment and part pageant, we believe we have a responsibility to immerse our delegates with positive messages and encouraging motivation, to empower them to become today’s leaders,” the USA National Miss organization states on its website.
The 15-year-old, who is the current USA National Miss Florida Junior Teen, said she has great respect for Jackie B. Watson, the national pageant’s director, who mentors the young women.
Derby-Wine lives in a rural area of Sumter County and has two sisters, three half-brothers and a half-sister. She’s a very normal young lady who loves dancing. And she keeps busy doing her part to make this world a better place.
What has she done?
She established Mariah’s Miracle Mail for children in hospitals. Visit https://mariahs- miracle-mail.square.site. She is asking for donations as well as letters, which she takes to the children and their families at the Ronald McDonald House in Orlando. In addition, she’s involved in the UNM Rock Your Socks Initiative, which also supports Ronald McDonald House.
She also is involved with “crown church meetings.” Derby-Wine and her mother said she has been teased and ridiculed about her participation in pageants by schoolmates. Because she knows this happens to other young women, regardless of the pageant or their location, she does Zoom meetings to encourage them, help them get past these criticisms and hold their crowned heads up high.
Derby-Wine has volunteered with Keep Alachua County Beautiful, Keep Pinellas Beautiful, Soles for Souls and US Hunger.
Derby-Wine’s current sponsors include Panasoffkee Hardware, Paradise Tanning, LLC, Ponderosa Enterprises and Silo Oaks of Webster, among others.
For more information, contact briana.wine@yahoo.com.