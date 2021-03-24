The Boy Scouts of America’s Greater Tampa Bay Area Council held a record-shattering Scouting for Food drive in February, with scouts assembling 49,489 pounds of food for pantries across their nine-county territory.
Scouting’s Withlacoochee District, which serves Sumter, Citrus and Hernando counties, collected 12,165 pounds, the most of any district in the region. During the annual drive, youth can choose which local food banks they support within their communities. This year, Sumter County units elected to support the First United Methodist Church of Bushnell’s food pantry.
“I could not be prouder of Withlacoochee District scouts,” Civic Service Chairwoman Pauline Zerbe said. “In the midst of a pandemic-induced deficit at a majority of area food pantries, these scouts demonstrated duty and loyalty to serving the needs of others by collecting six tons of food within a two-week period.”
Zerbe said this year’s totals are around double those collected last year and indicate a positive trend for the drive.
“One unit collected so much food the pantry manager was in tears,” Zerbe said. “To say a scout pledges to be helpful is an understatement when seeing them serve community needs to this magnitude.”
Scouting for Food volunteers typically distribute door hangers throughout local neighborhoods, requesting that residents leave nonperishable food items on their doorsteps at a specified collection time. This year, some units partnered with larger grocery stores to maximize their returns.
According to Jeremy Twachtman, who directed the Scouting for Food program in the Greater Tampa Bay Area Council, this is the second year in a row that their food drive has broken the previous record.
Twachtman said he is awaiting additional reports from several units, so the total is likely to increase. So far, 101 units across the council have reported results amounting to 49,489 pounds.
“For context, we had 113 units and 37,082 pounds of food reported in 2020,” Twachtman said.
According to studies sponsored by Feeding America, Sumter County held a child food insecurity rate of 24% in 2018, and current events are believed to have exacerbated the crisis.