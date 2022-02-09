South Sumter High School sophomore Emma Bogue is a published author, having placed first in the High School Sci-Fi category of a nationwide writing contest managed by Behind the Vision.
“There were eight prompts available to choose – four poetry prompts and four short story prompts,” Bogue said in an email. “I chose to write the sci-fi prompt, the parameters being first-person and 500–750 words. Each prompt gave a word that the story/poem must be based around. The sci-fi prompt’s word was ‘hair.’”
Bogue, who is involved with the local FFA and more interested in a career as a veterinarian than a writer, took on the project when her English teacher, Kimberly Moffitt, offered it to students for extra credit.
“My story is very much open to interpretation, depending on the reader, but I can say that the way it was written certainly left things open-ended,” she wrote. “In my mind, my story was centered on a woman who had been a subject of experimentation by scientists testing the boundaries of artificial creation, having never had a glimpse of the world outside.”
The Next Generation competition is open to middle and high school students, with competition first at the state level, and then nationwide. All winners are listed by state on the contest website, www.behindthevision.com/closed-writing-contests.
While not interested in a writing career, Bogue said she’s grateful for the opportunity the contest gave her and is “thrilled to one day expand upon the validation that my first-place story offered me.”
She explained, “Being so involved in agriculture and animal science, my primary goal is to become a large animal veterinarian. I don’t think I would be against the idea of writing on the side, though. I enjoy creative writing so much, and it’s a kind of emotional, creative and mental outlet that goes unrivaled by pretty much anything else, save for the animals I train and work with.”
The Florida and national books both are available on Amazon as “The Next Generation, 2021-2022: Florida, Middle School and High School” for the Florida edition and “The Next Generation, 2021-2022: The National Edition, Middle School and High School.”