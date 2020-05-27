At the end of February, music students from local elementary schools participated in the Lake-Sumter Honor Choir held at Leesburg High School. The students had the opportunity to learn from and perform with guest conductor Anka Pink, who led them through songs ranging from classical music to folk songs and songs from her native South Africa.
Participating students are as follows. Bushnell Elementary: Kennedy E., Kaylah K. Izaiah P., Carolina R., Samantha S. Kylee Y. Lake Panasoffkee Elementary: Levi B., Cadence D., Madylyn H., Layna H., Megan H., Annalee M., Gavin S., Lissa T. Webster Elementary: Shelly B., Sophie C., Destiny F., Mercy L., Arianna L., Kaylie M., Jayden R., Imani W. Not pictured: Music teachers David Christensen (Bushnell Elementary), Robert Clark (Lake Panasoffkee Elementary) and Carlos Roman (Webster Elementary).