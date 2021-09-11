Thanks to a $10,000 grant from Suncoast Credit Union, United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties will continue to support early learning centers participating in its Master Teacher program with engaging, age-appropriate educational materials for students.
The program provides supervision and guidance for early education teachers in classrooms throughout Lake and Sumter counties to help them enhance their instruction and prepare their students for kindergarten, according to a recent news release.
“A huge thank you to Suncoast Credit Union for providing us with this grant for $10,000,” said Michelle Dean, UWLS educational programs director. “If you could see me, you would know that I am dancing with joy at the prospect of providing our early childhood classroom teachers and children with much-needed educational materials!”
The Master Teacher program at UWLS partners with the Early Learning Coalitions of Lake County and the Nature Coast to reach children age 5 and younger. The majority of these children come from families with low to moderate incomes.
“This generous grant will directly impact the students in toddler through VPK classrooms,” Dean said.
Students who participated in the Master Teacher program last year achieved a 70% increase in receptive and expressive language skills. Suncoast Credit Union’s grant will enable UWLS to spread these results to more classrooms throughout Lake and Sumter Counties this school year, according to the release.