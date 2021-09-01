To help U.S. military veterans with costs associated with dental services, the Smiles for Veterans Dental Fund was established. Serving low-income veterans, the program is a collaboration with Langley Health Services, the Rotary Club of The Villages–Evening the Rotary Club of The Villages (Morning) Summer Glen Veteran Club, Sunshine State Veterans Fund and other community members.
The fund has provided dental services to over 200 veterans in Sumter, Citrus and Marion counties from its formation in 2018 through July 2021. Eligible veterans can receive general dental services with a $5 out of pocket cost and dentures at a 50% reduction in cost. Other dental services offered include cavity fillings and crowns.
“This effort is truly a blessing to the veterans that need it,” said Dusty Rhodes, longtime Rotary member and Navy veteran.
Recently, a veteran contacted Paul Quinn, director of radiology at Thomas Langley Medical Center, asking for help with his teeth, though he couldn’t afford to pay a dentist. Quinn referred the veteran to the dental team at Langley.
“Well, it was far more serious than the veteran thought. It was life threatening,” said Dr. Sandy Pirie, director of LHS Dental Services. The veteran had had previous treatment for neck cancer and needed specialized treatment before his teeth could be pulled. The Langley dental team guided the veteran through the process of getting the specialized treatment from the VA, and finally all his teeth were safely pulled.
“It is a dream come true. I am so grateful,” the veteran said. He now is working with Langley to get a set of dentures, which usually takes four to five visits over 10 weeks.
Low-income veterans typically do not seek preventative care because it is expensive. However, the end result can become more serious to their health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 40% of adults report having felt pain in their mouth within the last year, and more than 80% of people will have had at least one cavity by age 34. Poor oral health is associated with chronic diseases, such as diabetes and heart disease.
Rotarians Jim Bodenner, Dusty Rhodes and Kat Sizemore have shared how the Smiles for Veterans Dental Fund works with other Rotary clubs and organizations around Central Florida to raise funds for the program. They are also working hard to get the word out to low-income veterans to make them aware of the program’s dental services.
Recently, a Rotary benefactor offered a challenge grant to match up to $15,000 for donations to the program.
The Rotary Club of The Villages (Morning) recently donated to the fund. To get more details about the program, obtain a program speaker or make a donation, contact Jim Bodenner at 616-866-8180. To get more information and schedule an appointment for dental services, call Paul Quinn at Langley at 352-569-2935.
Information can also be found at www.rotaryvillagesevening.com.