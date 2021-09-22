Quite often, as I listen to politicians and their propaganda, they seem to have an Ozymandias complex.
The poet Shelley wrote these words in 1817:
“I met a traveller from an antique land,
Who said – “Two vast and trunkless legs of stone, Stand in the desert. . . .
Near them, on the sand, half sunk a shattered visage lies, whose frown, and wrinkled lip, and sneer of cold command,
Tell that its sculptor well those passions read, which yet survive, stamped on these lifeless things, the hand that mocked them, and the heart that fed;
And on the pedestal, these words appear: My name is Ozymandias, King of Kings; Look on my Works, ye Mighty, and despair!
Nothing beside remains.
Round the decay, of that colossal wreck, boundless and bare, the lone and level sands stretch far away.”
Can you think of any politicians today with a similar Ozymandias complex? “Look upon my works ye mighty and despair.”
What broken remains, if anything, will be visible when history judges our generation of politicians? Most of us certainly can’t recall much about prior politicians – even presidents.
Can you think of anything that President William McKinley accomplished while in office, or Grover Cleveland, or Benjamin Harrison, or Chester A. Arthur, or James A. Garfield, or Rutherford B. Hayes? They were our presidents from 1877 to 1901.
Or maybe you remember the mighty works of the presidents from 1837 to 1961, with Martin Van Buren, John Tyler, James K. Polk, Zachary Taylor, Millard Filmore, Franklin Pierce, James Buchanan. Can’t remember anything?
“The lone and level sands stretch far away.”
Yet during their lifetimes, they and their parties engaged in some of the worst political vitriol.
Cleveland was haunted by accusations that he had fathered an illegitimate child, “Ma, Ma, where’s my Pa – Gone to the White House, Ha, Ha, Ha.” His political opponent, James G. Blaine, was accused of enriching himself influencing railroad legislation while he owned bonds of those railroads.
The greatest of all time – George Washington? He was called “a corrupt monarchist, a militia-officer ignorant of war both in theory and useful practices, and a politician certainly not of the first magnitude.”
Florida governors from 1961 to 1988 were Bryant, Burns, Kirk, Askew, Graham, Martinez and Chiles. Can you name a single important piece of legislation or program any of these Florida governors successfully achieved while in office?
All those harsh words, all that ugly campaigning, and yet the lone and level sands of history stretch far away. Was the anger, hate and invective worth it?
Is the anger, hate and invective from our current politicians and their mouthpieces worth it?
Their name is Ozymandias, King of Kings; Look on politicians’ treatment of each other, and of us, ye mighty, and despair!
What was true of arrogant and ego-driven politicians in 1817 is certainly true today. Almost none of it really matters when judged in a long-term historical view.
The next time you are triggered by someone of the opposite political belief, you can choose to get angry at their arrogance and ego or choose to understand what little their actions and voice matters in the grand sweep of history.
