Heartbroken people are often so desperate for love that they will attach themselves to someone new in the hopes that the newbie will somehow complete them like a Jerry McGuire character.
After the infatuation fades as swiftly as a dopamine high, they’re left with the same yawning void that no person was created to fulfill.
When romantic love doesn’t do the trick, they have children to shower with love, but still, something’s amiss.
They grasp at quick fixes, taking the notion that something outside themselves can heal their hearts.
An example of this is celebrities venturing on quests for spiritual awakening where they trade their ego for drug induced insight. In order to do this, they gather in sweat tents and smoke or ingest things as mind boggling as psychedelic toad venom.
Venom, mind you.
They trick their minds with something toxic that’s going to wear off and leave them with the same void they faced before.
Whether they’re looking for love in faces or vices, nothing compares to the love God has for them.
John 3:16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
It breaks God’s heart when we circumvent His love and try to squeeze square pegs into the God sized hole in our hearts.
God yearns to love on us and set us free from looking elsewhere for fulfillment.
John 8:36 If the Son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed.
If you often read this column, then I’m likely preaching to the proverbial choir. Still, we have an opportunity to search our own hearts to see if we’re trying to replace God with anyone or anything.
I’ve shared before about the early years of my marriage. I wanted my husband to be my be-all, end-all, and fulfill all the needs I desperately sought. I wanted a book boyfriend and what I got was his chilly distance.
Until I received God’s love and took those demands off Mark, we were set free to love one another.
This week’s practice:
If there is anyone who you’re seeking acceptance and fulfilment from, recognize they aren’t meant for that role and seek the One Who is.
If there is anything that is taking your focus off God, examine if you need to let it go completely or gain a new perspective about it.
Search how much God loves you through His word.
Pray daily and deepen your relationship with the God Who first loved you. In the first stages of a romance, we’re desperate to see this person. We’re thinking about them when we’re not with them. We talk for hours upon hours, wanting to know every facet of them. Seek God like that.
Remember, everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you.
Feel free to write me with any questions, insights and/or prayer requests. MelissaA@TriangleNewsLeader.com