In advance of the fall semester beginning on Aug. 24, Lake-Sumter State College began a limited reopening of its campuses for student services on July 27.
“As we continue to adapt to this new reality, we are looking forward to welcoming students back to our campuses,” said LSSC president Dr. Stan Sidor. “We remain committed to the health and safety of our community and our mission of student success.”
Employees returned July 13 to prepare campuses to operate under updated health and safety protocols.
Nearly 85 percent of fall courses will be offered through remote learning. The remaining courses will be offered in a hybrid online/on-campus model allowing for online instruction, and labs and other practical experiences to be offered on campus. A limited number of courses requiring hands-on training, such as electric utility lineworker, will be offered fully on campus.
Measures have been put into place to protect the health and safety of community members: required face coverings for all students, employees, and visitors to campus; regular and frequent cleaning and sanitization of all campus facilities with a focus on high-touch areas; implementation of student and employee COVID-19 infection and exposure reporting procedures; physical distancing in all classrooms, offices, service areas, and learning spaces; and reduced campus population density from normal operations. Mandatory training for students and employees on all health and safety protocols are to be put into place, as well.
Visit www.lssc.edu/virtualcampus for hours of operation, addresses and contact information.
