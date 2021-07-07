By enrolling in summer semester courses, 1,401 students continue to work on their future goals. In doing so, they also each received up to $1,000 in economic aid from Lake-Sumter State College, for a total distribution of $836,350.
“Our students continue to show their resiliency and dedication by continuing their academic progress, despite additional challenges they’re facing in their personal lives,” said Dr. Stan Sidor, president of Lake-Sumter State College. “We have spent over $3.5 million in support of our students during the pandemic and are pleased to continue to have the opportunity to reward their dedication with financial assistance as they work to achieve their goals and fulfill their potential.”
Students in the greatest financial need were identified using data from the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) process. Students with the greatest need received $1,000, while other students received between $250 and $750 based on their expected family contribution.
Students can use this funding to where it’s needed most – by paying for education expenses or to cover living expenses.
“We expect an additional 300 to 500 students will be enrolled in our upcoming summer session, known as Summer B, and they will also receive this financial support, bringing our total awards for summer to nearly a million dollars,” said Sidor.
With additional economic aid planned for upcoming fall and spring semesters, LSSC expects to provide over $8,000,000 in total student relief and support efforts.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, Lake-Sumter State College has provided students with scholarships, technology such as laptop and mobile hotspots, food distributions, and direct financial support.
Funding for this student assistance program was provided through the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.