Mabel’s Early Bird Restaurant was opened in Jan. 1999 by Eladio “Al” Izquierdo, a Cuban native originally from Miami. Located at 800 US-301 in Sumterville, the restaurant offers unique Cuban cuisine to the small town.
“There’s very few, few, few Cubans in the area,” Izquierdo said.
Izquierdo saw the opportunity to open a unique dining experience for the town, and his menu offers traditional Cuban dishes as well as American-style meals.
“The most popular is the Cuban sandwich on the sandwich side,” Izquierdo remarked. “On the meal side is the roast pork with rice, beans and maduros.”
Maduros are a staple in most Hispanic cuisine – sweet plantains that are fried up and served as a side dish. They also pair nicely with savory flavors.
Originally from Havana, Izquierdo learned how to cook through close family ties, but solidified his passion through higher education.
“(I learned to cook) through my grandmother, but I went to FIU (Florida International University) in Miami to study culinary arts,” he said.
After the devastation of Hurricane Andrew, Izquierdo left Miami in 1992. He originally had a restaurant in Homestead, an area south of Miami that was extremely impacted by the storm.
“From Miami, I went to Ocala, and I had a property there. I came up here temporarily,” he paused. “And here I am, 30 years later permanently.”
So many businesses were heavily impacted by the pandemic, and his restaurant is not an exception.
“I lost about 60 to 70 percent when no dining was allowed,” recalled Izquierdo. “After that, I recovered some, but not what it used to be.”
Now that some restrictions have been lifted, Izquierdo says that the business is steadily getting back to normal, but sales are still low.
A man of few words, Izquierdo emphasized the importance of bringing different flavors to Sumterville and beyond. In fact, it’s what led him to open a Cuban restaurant in the town in the first place.
What inspired him to open the restaurant was “bringing ethnic-type of food to Sumter county,” he said.
When asked what he loved most about running his own restaurant, he put it simply:
“I enjoy the cooking,” he said. What type of meals did he enjoy making? “Any food.”
Mabel’s is open Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the exception of Saturdays, when they close at 10:30 a.m. Although it may not look like your typical restaurant on the outside, the small building is bursting at the seams with authentic Cuban flavors.
For updates on the restaurant or lunch special announcements, visit their Facebook page at Mabel’s Early Bird Restaurant, or @mabelsearlybird.