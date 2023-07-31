A 24-year-old Tampa man fled from a traffic stop in Hillsborough County Sunday night, eluding police in three counties before being arrested in Sumter, according to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) press release.
It was just before 8 p.m. July 30, when Daquann Stephens reportedly fled the Tampa traffic stop and the FHP was contacted for assistance. The Tampa Police Department aviation unit was being used to follow the vehicle, which was northbound on I-75, moving into Pasco County.
FHP troopers Ramos and Berlyne were staged on I-75, south of SR-50, in Hernando County, when they intercepted the reckless vehicle. The vehicle exited onto eastbound S.R. 50 and Ramos attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle reportedly fled again. A pursuit was initiated and the vehicle fled eastbound on S.R. 50, into Sumter County, heading north on S.R. 471. The vehicle then made a U-turn on U.S. 301 and traveled west on C.R. 470, according to the release.
Ramos attempted a PIT maneuver as the vehicle entered the I-75 northbound ramp, from C.R. 470. DUI Trooper Earlywine became primary in the pursuit and the vehicle continued northbound I-75, exiting onto westbound S.R. 44. The vehicle entered the parking lot of Pilot Travel Center and became blocked in. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.
Stephens was booked into the Sumter County Jail for: fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, felony DWLSR, possession of marijuana, and an out of county warrant (Hillsborough) – battery domestic violence, according to FHP.