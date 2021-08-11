Both adults and children face challenges that can be stressful and overwhelming, and can cause strong emotions – this includes going back to school. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has several tips for parents and caregivers to help children cope with stress and anxiety:
Maintain a normal routine. Helping children wake up, go to sleep and eat meals at regular times provides a sense of stability.
Talk, listen and encourage expression. Listen to your child’s thoughts and feelings and share some of yours. After a traumatic event, it is important for children to feel they can share their feelings and that you understand their fears and worries.
Watch and listen. Be alert for any change in behavior. Any changes in behavior may be signs that your child is having trouble and may need support.
Stressful events can challenge a child’s sense of safety and security. Reassure your child about his or her safety and well-being. Discuss ways that you, the school and the community are taking steps to keep them safe.
Connect with others. Talk to other parents and your child’s teachers about ways to help your child cope. It is often helpful for parents, schools and health professionals to work together for the well-being of all children in stressful times.
The CDC also has some tips for children and teens:
Talk to and stay connected to others. Talking with someone you trust can help you make sense out of your experience. If you are not sure where to turn, call your local crisis intervention center or a national hotline.
Take care of yourself. Try to get plenty of sleep, eat right, exercise and keep a normal routine.
School personnel can also help their students restore a sense of safety by talking with the children about their fears. The CDC provides the following tips for school personnel:
Reach out and talk. Create opportunities to have students talk, but do not force them. You can be a model by sharing some of your own thoughts, as well as correct any misinformation.
Watch and listen. Be alert for any change in behavior. Are students withdrawing from friends? Acting out? These changes may be early signs that a student is struggling and needs extra support from the school and family.
Maintain normal routines. A regular classroom and school schedule can provide a sense of stability and safety. Encourage students to keep up with their schoolwork and extracurricular activities, but do not push them if they seem overwhelmed.
Take care of yourself. You are better able to support your students if you are healthy, coping and taking care of yourself first. Eat healthy, exercise, get plenty of sleep and give yourself a break if you feel stressed out.
The Sumter County Health Department hopes that all school staff, students and their families have a safe and happy school year!