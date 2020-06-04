Goodwill Industries of Central Florida has reopened 90% of its retail stores and all Donation Xpress Centers across a six-county region, including those in Eustis, Leesburg and Clermont. The nonprofit also is rehiring about 800 of the 1,000 employees who were laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Goodwill’s mission is to ‘build lives that work,’ so we feel fortunate to not only reopen so many of our stores, but also to rehire so many of our employees,” said Kim Praniewicz, senior director of marketing and communications. “We’re grateful for the shoppers and donors who have already returned. Donations and store sales are imperative for our job connection services, which are much needed as unemployment rates continue to rise.”
Goodwill’s retail stores are the main source of funding for the organization’s employment services, which include career counseling, vocational training and job placement. Ninety cents of every dollar in revenue goes directly to support employment assistance in Central Florida.
Goodwill operates locations in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Lake and Volusia counties. All locations continue to operate under limited hours. Donation Xpress Centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Retail stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
New safety measures, such as one-way aisles, plexiglass partitions at the registers and limited shopper capacity, will be in place at all reopened stores.
In addition, employees will be wearing facemasks and gloves. Dressing rooms will be closed, and as a result, the return policy will be extended to 14 days.
Job-seekers can access all online Job Connection Center resources and counseling by emailing JobConnection@GoodwillCFL.org or calling 407-235-1541. For more information, visit www.GoodwillCFL.org.