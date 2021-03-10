A Timeline of Milestones in U.S. Women’s History
1848 The ﬁrst women’s rights convention, the Seneca Falls Convention, is held in New York, where 300 women and men sign the Declaration of Sentiments in a plea to end discrimination against women.
1848 The Married Woman’s Property Act is passed in New York, enabling married women to conduct business on their own, ﬁle lawsuits on their own behalf, collect rents and receive inheritances. The Act is used as a model for other states, all of which pass their own versions by 1900.
1860 The Act Concerning the Rights and Liabilities of Husband and Wife is passed in New York, paving the way for other states. It acknowledges “mothers as joint guardians of their children,” granting married women the same legal authority over their own sons and daughters as fathers.
1869 Wyoming, a territory at the time, becomes the ﬁrst state to grant women the right to vote in all elections.
1869 Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton form the National Woman Suffrage Association (NWSA).
1872 Victoria Claﬂin Woodhull becomes the ﬁrst female U.S. presidential candidate.
1872 Equal pay for equal work under the law is guaranteed to federal, but not private sector, employees.
1919 The First Woman’s Bank of Tennessee opens as the ﬁrst bank to be directed, managed and staffed entirely by women. The bank welcomes deposits from men and women, although its shareholders are male.
1919 Congress passes the 19th Amendment, granting women the right to vote.
1920 The 19th Amendment is ratiﬁed by 36 states and becomes law, ensuring that the right to vote cannot be denied on the basis of sex.
1938 The Fair Labor Standards Act establishes a federal minimum wage to eliminate pay differences between men and women for hourly jobs.
1948 The Women’s Armed Services Integration Act allows women to serve as full, permanent members of all of the branches of the U.S. military.
1963 The Equal Pay Act is passed, protecting all workers against discrimination in pay rates.
1974 The Equal Credit Opportunity Act is passed, prohibiting credit discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, marital status, age or receipt of public assistance. Prior to its passage, banks required a male cosigner on credit applications from single, widowed or divorced women, regardless of income.
“The work of today is the history of tomorrow, and we are its makers.” ~ Juliette Gordon Low Founder, Girl Scouts of America