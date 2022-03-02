The 2022 Sumter County Fair is right around the corner, and the festive celebration will include opportunity for attendees to meet representatives from various county departments throughout the week.
“This will provide attendees a unique opportunity to meet with representatives, learn about their services and role, and the chance to ask questions. Each day, a different county department will be featured,” a recent news release stated.
Representatives from the following departments will be at the fair on these dates:
• Friday, March 4: Mosquito Control
• Saturday, March 5: Fire & EMS
• Sunday, March 6: Public Works
• Monday, March 7: Veterans Services
• Tuesday, March 8: Library – Free Admission Day
• Wednesday, March 9: Animal Services
• Thursday, March 10: Transit
• Friday, March 11: Emergency Management
• Saturday, March 12: Economic Development
Carnival rides, farm animal competitions, live entertainment and more will offer fun for the whole family March 4–12, when the fair will take over the Sumter County Fairgrounds, located at 7620 SR 471 in Bushnell.
For the daily fair schedule and more information, visit https://sumterfair.net.