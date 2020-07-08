Paddles is a 7-month-old Dachshund mix weighing 25 pounds.
The team at A Forever Home Animal Rescue is guessing he was named Paddles because he was born with his front paws facing completely outward, so they resemble paddles. He is one of the happiest dogs they’ve met. He greets everyone as if he has known them his entire life. He licks and loves every dog he gets near. He’s a comedian, also, because when they were doing his paperwork, he ate some cheese and drank black coffee!
He was picked up as a stray at a high kill shelter, and his owner never came forward. That’s their loss, because this is one special boy. His adoption donation is $300, which includes his neuter, vaccinations and microchip. He is heartworm negative and on monthly preventative.
He will paddle his way into your life, so please come meet him. For more information or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. You can apply to adopt by using the online adoption form at http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org/adoption-information-2.
Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information about fostering, volunteering and A Forever Home Animal Rescue, Inc., located in Tavares, visit http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.