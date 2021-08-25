Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, author Gary Corsair will share his insights into two topics of local history, the infamous Groveland Four saga and the Wildwood High School Wildcats’ 1964 Florida State Football Championship win. Both presentations will be through the Sumter County Library System.
Corsair, who spent 19 years in Florida and lived in Fruitland Park until moving to North Carolina five years ago, published “The Groveland Four: The Sad Saga of a Legal Lynching” in 2001. A follow-up edition with a reworked title, “Legal Lynching: The Sad Saga of the Groveland Four,” was released in 2012.
He said his Aug. 31 Groveland Four program will be an overview of the infamous Groveland rape case, with emphasis on the character of defendants Charles Greenlee, Walter Irvin and Samuel Shepherd, as well as the actions of defense attorney Alex Akerman, Jr. The presentation, Lessons Learned from the Groveland Four, will also provide “an intimate look” into how his book came about and an update regarding the possibility of exoneration for the accused, as well as recent efforts by a relative of Ernest Thomas, who was killed by a sheriff’s posse before the trial in 1949.
“I hope that each person who considers the Groveland Four looks deep within and dedicates themselves to rooting out prejudice,” Corsair said. “Sadly, miscarriages of justice continue to occur. Each of us must pledge to always be open-minded and tolerant, always speak the truth, and not jump to conclusions.”
Sept. 1, Corsair will be back on the Sumter County Library System’s speaker roster for another presentation, The Glory and the Dream of the 1964 State Champion Wildwood Wildcats.
According to Corsair, the greatest Cinderella team in Florida history is the subject of his “Cats With 12 Lives, the Inspirational True Story of How the 1964 Wildwood High School Wildcats Stole the 1964 Florida State Football Championship,” which he self-published earlier this year. The book is “a deeply personal account that includes the memories of former Groveland player Roddy Michele and a chapter on the Wildwood-Groveland game,” Corsair stated in a news release.
In his research for the book, Corsair conducted interviews with more than 30 players, coaches, opponents, Wildwood students and others.
Corsair has a background in journalism, with his first editorial work at the Kokomo Tribune in Kokomo, Indiana in 1976. He later went on to be editor of the Zephyrhills News, Tri-County News (which later became The Villages Daily Sun) and the Leesburg-based Style magazine. He and his wife, Gwen, have been married 42 years.
Both of Corsair’s books can be purchased through www.garycorsair.com.
Each one-hour library program is scheduled to be held at the Pinellas Plaza library branch, but due to his travel schedule, Corsair said he may need to change the presentations to the virtual Zoom platform. For the most up-to-date information, register for the programs at https://sumterpubliclibrary.evanced.info/signup/calendar and receive email updates. For more information, call the library at 352-689-4567.
Virtual networking lunch
Aug. 19, the Lady Lake Chamber of Commerce power networking lunch will be held virtually, due to the rising number of COVID cases.
The event will take place 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Call 352-753-6029 for more information.