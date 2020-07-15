Mid-Florida SCORE, the volunteer-driven small business mentoring organization, is offering “ESB2- Successfully Starting a Business,” a two-part webinar designed to help you take those first critical steps in starting a successful business, even during the pandemic. Learn about different business entities, proper licensing of your business in Florida, insurance selections and financing options. This free workshop will begin July 27, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required. This is a core workshop in the Mid-Florida SCORE Essentials of Starting a Business curriculum. For more information, visit https://midflorida.score.org.