Sumter County residents now have access to enhanced Next Generation 911 (NG911) services, according to the county.
The Lumen Technologies system is part of a recent move to further modernize the county’s emergency call management system, the county says.
“Home to one of the nation’s fastest-growing metro areas known as The Villages, Sumter County’s newly implemented NG911 system represents the latest in public safety technology. The county’s digital transformation to the Lumen NG911 platform improves the delivery of emergency calls and helps reduce response times by quickly and accurately pinpointing and routing a caller’s location, so first responders can better assist during an emergency,” the county stated in a recent news release.
Lumen also is providing Sumter County with an emergency services redundant IP-based network “that sits on the company’s network backbone,” as well as software-defined wide area network services, IP-based software and applications, and core call routing services.
The NG911 platform is powered by Lumen’s Tier 1, carrier-class, public safety grade network that links together emergency call routing intelligence, public safety applications and network management services. It meets all current national i3 standards established by the National Emergency Number Association.