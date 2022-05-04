This month, Dade Battlefield Historic State Park has a variety of programs for its visitors. Here’s a quick rundown of the activities.
May 10, the Dade Pioneers: Monthly Youth Program for children ages 8–18 will include crafts, games, speakers and food, 3:45–6 p.m. Membership cost is $10/year.
May 20, Palm Weaving/Boondoggle Class will provide expert instruction on how to make palm/palmetto frond crafts, 10 a.m.–noon. Cost is $5/person plus the park admission fee. Pre-registration is required.
May 21, the Wild Foods Foraging program gives attendees a chance to forage with expert park staff for wild foods on the park grounds and create some wild food dishes to sample, 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Cost is $5/person plus the park admission fee. Pre-registration is required.
May 26, take this Pine Needle Basket Class and make your own longleaf pine needle basket with help from Dade’s experienced volunteers, 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Cost is $5/person plus the park admission fee. Pre-registration is required.
May 28, learn Dutch Oven Cooking and make several cast-iron dishes, 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Join us for a Dutch oven class where we will learn Dutch oven techniques, and then sample them. Cost is $5/person plus the park admission fee. Pre-registration is required.
Dade Battlefield Historic State Park is open from 8 a.m. to sunset every day of the year.
Unless otherwise noted, programs are included with the park entry of $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass.
The state park is located at 7200 Battlefield Parkway, Bushnell. Remember, hats, sunglasses, water and insect repellent are recommended when visiting.
For more information on these and other programs, call 352-793-4781.