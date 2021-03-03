Dear Karen,
l lose my cool when my husband forgets all the times, dates and details of our lives. It seems to be worse than just “selective listening.” What can I do?
Dear Reader,
Let me answer your question by asking you a few of my own. Are you speaking while you have a drink, food or hand near your mouth? Are you turning away while you are speaking? Are you trying to communicate from the kitchen while your loved one is in the living room?
They may physically hear your words, but not really be understanding. Those with early memory loss tend to go with the flow of the conversation to avoid embarrassment or feeling stupid. Meanwhile, you think they have received and stored the information you have given them. Your frustration and their confusion over unremembered details are inevitable.
There are other ways to boost understanding: be clear, be specific, look at the other person while talking, and introduce only one topic at a time.
Use short sentences, because when cognitive impairment declines, the brain tends to process three words at a time. The fourth word is somehow lost. For example: If you say, “Go get your umbrella.” Your loved one’s reply might be, “what?” They are not saying they didn’t hear you; they understand they are to get something, but because they didn’t process the fourth word, your request is confusing. Their understanding may improve if just three words were spoken, “Get your umbrella.”
Pausing after the third word in a sentence is another way to use this concept. For example, “Your doctor’s appointment (pause) is at 3:00 (pause) this afternoon. Theses verbal pauses permit brain processing and improve understanding. This may sound difficult for the caregiver, but it will lessen time and energy and increase patience.
Another communication tip: Buy a small white board and dry erase marker. Each night, record the next day’s events, review them both verbally and visually together. Do this again in the morning, one event at a time.
Don’t lose your cool if they are still confused; you don’t have to answer questions or repeat. Prompt them to check the white board themselves, which will eliminate their cognitive pressure and let them proceed at their own pace. Your loved one longs to be independent, and completion of this task will help build self-esteem.
As caregivers, we need to remember: They are not giving us a hard time, they are having a hard time.
Share your questions, challenges and successes: momentsthatmatterkcb@gmail.com. Your submission may be published; however, all submissions will be answered. Karen Cochran Beaulieu, a resident of Sumter County, is the author of the book, “Moments that Matter; a roadmap for caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss.”