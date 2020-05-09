Grab a cup of coffee or tea and join University of Florida IFAS Extension, Sumter County, Online for weekly presentations on helpful, timely topics. Held Wednesdays at 10 a.m. via Zoom, the sessions can be accessed at https://ufl.zoom.us/j/964939243.
Here’s the current line-up:
May 6 – Keeping Active
May 13 – Finding Peace During Uncertain Times
May 20 – Let’s Talk Money
May 27 – Eating Well with Diabetes
June 3 – Exercise and Heart Health
Visit https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/sumter for additional information and programs offered by the Sumter County University of Florida IFAS Extension.