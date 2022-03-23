Congratulations to all of the students from South Sumter High School, The Villages Charter High School and Wildwood Middle High School who were selected as finalists for the 2022 Sumter’s Future Entrepreneurs Competition.
Live Finalists are Adam Newhouse and Raelyn Simmons, South Sumter High School; Alessandra Dunn and Erica Wyatt, The Villages Charter High School; and AmandaLesly Miranda/Kathryn Olsen and Zechariah Poyser, Wildwood Middle High School.
Display Finalists are Emelly Corcho, Mariah Derby-Wine, Allison Gill, Savannah Stephens and Sadie Van Hooijdonk, South Sumter High School; and Leirin Byrd, Raquel Rowland, Brandon Henderson, Aryonna McCoy, Ariana Zarazua-Benitez, Dylan McKinley and Ty’asia Pridgeon, Wildwood Middle High School.
Student entries were submitted December through February and then scored by local business and industry leaders. The top two finalists from each school will compete for $1,000 and $500 prizes during a live event set for April 21, 6–8 p.m., at the Wildwood Community Center.
The Display finalists will display their business ideas on poster boards at the event for a $200 prize and can compete next year, if eligible.
Admission of guests to the Live Competition is by ticket only, and space is limited to 100 persons. Tickets, $15, are available through April 19 at https://bit.ly/3JripAc.