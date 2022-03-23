March 26, enjoy the music of Painted Raven and see the mustangs of the Wild Horse Rescue Center during a fundraiser to support the center’s work.
The event will be an afternoon of contemporary Native American flute music, refreshments and hanging out with the horses under the oaks of the center.
There will be a drum circle following the concert, too, so guests are encouraged to bring a chair and a drum, shaker or dancing shoes to join in the fun.
The fundraiser will begin at 2 p.m., and any donations are appreciated.
Wild Horse Rescue Center is located at 12103 SE 47th Drive in Webster. For more information, call 321-427-1523 or visit www.wildhorserescuecenter.org.