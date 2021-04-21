It seems everything has a month, even heartworm awareness for pets.
With April being National Heartworm Awareness Month, YOUR Humane Society SPCA is spreading the word about the importance of heartworm prevention.
One of the shelter’s newest board members, Dr. Kelly Vernon, will be contributing veterinary advice to pet owners on a variety of topics throughout the year. She’s starting with heartworm awareness, a topic that is especially important to those who are new to Florida and may not know that heartworm prevention is a year-round need.
As the weather continues to turn warmer and wetter, it will also bring out mosquitos. This leads to an increased risk of heartworm disease.
Heartworm disease is caused by a parasitic worm, Dirofilaria immitis, which spends part of its life cycle within the mosquito before being passed onto dogs, cats, ferrets and other mammals when they are bitten. Heartworms damage a dog’s heart and lungs, causing symptoms such as cough, lethargy, weight loss and eventual heart failure and death. It is worse for cats, where severe lung disease or sudden death may be the first sign, according to YOUR Humane Society SPCA.
Heartworm disease is reported in all 50 states, but is more prevalent in the Southeast due to longer seasons of warm weather. Therefore, year-round prevention is needed.
Most heartworm prevention products are administered monthly, with both oral and topical products available. There is also an injectable option that only has to be given every 6 or 12 months. The preventative products are safe and effective, and there are options for every budget, YHSSPCAA says, adding that prevention is much less costly than treatment. Veterinarians can discuss what’s available and help you find the best product for the needs of your pet and family.
Since heartworm disease is a progressive disease, the sooner it is diagnosed, the less damage is done to the organs and the better chance of recovery. Annual blood testing with your veterinarian is recommended for all dogs. Testing in cats should occur prior to starting prevention if they have not been on a product, and then at intervals recommended by your veterinarian based on your cat’s risk.
Once treated, your pet should remain on heartworm prevention for the rest of its life. Remember, the easiest way to avoid your pet suffering from heartworm disease and your wallet from the cost of treatment, is to start prevention and continue it! Visit yhsspca.org/faqs for additional information.