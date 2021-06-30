Educators, take note! Dade Battlefield Historic State Park is offering a Project WILD/Aquatic WILD workshop for formal and nonformal educators July 14, 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m. The program is a combined curriculum program with educational activities for aquatic and terrestrial animals and their habitats.
The hands-on, standards-based conservation workshop is geared toward any educator who works with elementary and middle school-aged students. It will include interactive simulations to teach wildlife conservation topics, and activity guides and support materials are included.
The workshop is free, but space is limited. To register, contact Kristin at Kristin.n.wood@FloridaDep.gov or 352-793-4781.
The state park is located at 7200 Battlefield Parkway, Bushnell. For more information, call 352-793-4781.