Plans are in the works for Freedom Fellowship to become one of several churches on 462 East in Wildwooid—which some already call “Church Street.” Freedom Fellowship isn’t in the building phase yet, but Pastor Melvin Whittington and his wife, Liliana, have their home on the 7-acre property.
Last spring, the church held outdoor services on Freedom Fellowship’s future site, and on Feb. 27, a church picnic was enjoyed by about 100 who gathered to celebrate as a family. The church is non-denominational and currently rents the Seventh Day Adventist church building in Lady Lake on Sundays and broadcasts live services regularly on ffctv.org.