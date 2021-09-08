I am excited to announce that the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is starting a sponsored Explorer Post that is chartered through the Florida Sheriff’s Explorer Association. The youth of Sumter County are a valuable resource and will grow up to be the leaders of our future. We feel that promoting interaction amongst the youth of Sumter County, law enforcement and the community are important. The Explorer program will give our Sheriff’s Office an additional opportunity to connect with our youth and provide them the tools to consider a career in law enforcement.
If you have a child between the ages of 14–21 interested in a future career in law enforcement, your child could be eligible to participate in the Explorer program. The Explorers will train for things like high-risk traffic stops, building searches, crime scenes and much more. Each year, there is a competition where Explorers compete with other Explorer Posts throughout the state of Florida in the categories for which they have trained.
In order to earn funds to compete, the Explorers will engage in community projects, such as neighborhood clean ups, as well as other communityoriented events. These projects will not only help them raise money via donations, but will help instill the importance community relations and involvement.
Meetings/trainings will be held once a week in the evenings. The Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications that you can obtain from your School Resource Officer or at the Sheriff’s Office. Currently, we will be accepting approximately 12 applicants into the program.
Additional questions can be emailed to explorers@sumterso.org. You can also contact Lieutenant Wynn, who oversees the program, Deputy Eckstein, who is the lead advisor, or any other advisor of the program, which includes Deputy Hansen, Deputy Holloway and Deputy Williams.