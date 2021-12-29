Do you love nature and want to do your part to help conserve and protect the flora and fauna of Florida? If so, the Florida Native Plant Society has a new guide with tips and information about how people can support the environment.
Called the “Good Citizen Guide to Natural Florida,” the guide was developed by the statewide native plant organization and includes pullout pages related to specific areas, such as Central Florida.
In addition to information on a variety of topics, including landscaping with native plants, helping wildlife in need and managing stormwater runoff, resource lists include books, plant nurseries and online outlets that provide additional information.
The Central Ridge Region pullout also offers a list of natural areas where you can visit different habitats, such as the sandhills, scrubs, flatwoods and dry and wet prairies found in the region.
The Florida Native Plant Society has chapters throughout the state, including Lake Beautyberry, based in the Eustis area; The Villages in Sumter County; and Passionflower, based in Clermont.
Jan. 8 at 9:30 a.m., the Passionflower chapter will have a free presentation at the Cooper Memorial Library, located at 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive in Clermont, and distribute the guide to attendees. All are welcome.
“We will discuss the actions we can take as good citizens to nurture wildlife, protect our water resources and preserve the essence of Florida outdoor life, as well as the resources available for learning more and getting started,” said chapter president Melanie Simon.
The organization’s mission is to preserve, conserve and restore the native plants and native plant communities of Florida. Efforts include relocating rare and endemic native plants from property slated for development, such as some areas in south Lake County; propagating plants to establish communities in restoration areas, such as sections of Lake Louisa State Park; and educating the public about these native plants that provide habitat for numerous species, from butterflies and moths, to indigo snakes and bobcats.
For more information, visit www.fnps.org.