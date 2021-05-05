New rules designed to protect Florida from high-risk, nonnative reptiles came into effect April 29. To help people who have pet green iguanas and tegus come into compliance, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is holding Tag Your Reptile Days throughout the state, offering opportunity for free microchipping.
As part of the new rules, pet owners have 90 days from the effective date to apply for a no-cost permit and mark their pets with a Passive Integrated Transponder (PIT) tag, also known as a microchip. The 90-day grace period ends July 28, 2021.
“Just as with cats and dogs, microchipping your green iguana or tegu is one of the simplest and most effective ways to keep them safe while also protecting Florida’s native wildlife,” said Kristen Sommers, leader of the FWC’s Wildlife Impacts Management Section. “We are holding Tag Your Reptile Days throughout the state to help pet owners offset costs for microchipping.”
The rule changes to Chapter 68-5, F.A.C. specifically address 16 high-risk invasive reptiles, including pythons, tegus and green iguanas, that pose a threat to Florida’s ecology, economy and human health and safety.
The FWC has scheduled events May 22 at Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park, 1010 Miracle Strip Parkway SE, Fort Walton Beach; June 5 at Brevard Zoo, 8225 N. Wickham Road, Melbourne; June 12 at University of Florida’s College of Veterinary Medicine, 015 SW 16th Ave., Gainesville; June 19 at Zoo Tampa at Lowry Park, 1101 W Sligh Ave., Tampa; and June 26 at South Florida Science Center and Aquarium, 4801 Dreher Trail North, West Palm Beach.
More than 500 nonnative species have been reported in Florida, according to the FWC. Approximately 80% of these species were introduced via the live animal trade, with more than 130 established in Florida, meaning they are reproducing in the wild. Since most nonnative fish and wildlife find their way into Florida’s habitats through escape or release from the live animal trade, it is important to create regulations to prevent high-risk nonnative wildlife from becoming introduced or further established in Florida’s environment.
More details, including possible additional Tag Your Reptile Days dates, can be found at MyFWC.com/ReptileRule.
Additional information about nonnative species in Florida can be found at MyFWC.com/Nonnatives.