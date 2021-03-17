A new chapter of the Jewish Federation of North America has opened, serving The Villages, Sumter County, and parts of Marion and Lake counties, including Leesburg, Mount Dora, Eustis and Tavares.
The Jewish Federation of The Villages and Greater Sumter County, Inc., is the newest of the organization’s 160 Independent Communities. It is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established with the purpose of raising funds to support efforts of the Jewish Federation’s Independent Communities and to assist its own communities in times of need.
As an all-volunteer organization, the chapter is able to designate 100% of its profits to benefit communities. The chapter’s focus is on the needs of children, the elderly, education and worldwide hunger.
A special fundraiser is currently underway that offers donors flexibility in these pandemic days. Purchase tickets during March for a dining experience at Legacy Restaurant at the Nancy Lopez Country Club, 17135 Buena Vista Blvd., The Villages, which can be redeemed between April 1 and June 30. Not valid on Easter, Mother’s Day or Father’s Day, however.
Meals can be dine-in or takeout, and include an appetizer, entrée, dessert and a glass of house wine, along with a chance to win a basket of select premium wines and accessories valued at over $600.
Tickets are $100 each and can be purchased at jfedthevillages.org/events/legacy-experience. The goal of this event is to raise funds to bring the outside world to the residents of nursing homes, hospices and rehab facilities in local communities.
According to chapter leadership, “Our mission is primarily to bring our community together regardless of race, creed or religion, for we believe we are stronger together.”
Visit jfedthevillages.org or email info@jfedthevillages.com to learn more.