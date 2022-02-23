The Sumter Youth Center in Bushnell, an afterschool care center, celebrated brand new playground equipment with a ribbon cutting on Friday, Feb. 11. The happy day is culmination of community efforts that began when District 2 County Commissioner Doug Gilpin spearheaded fundraising for the equipment, which resulted in $50,000 contributed for the playground equipment.
Here, the center’s executive director, Ella Baushley, and board member Samantha Scott are joined by Gilpin, center board members and Sumter County Chamber of Commerce representatives for the ribbon-cutting.
The center’s mission is “To provide a place where youth can develop healthy lifestyles and quality relationships that will help produce productive caring adults.”
Sumter Youth Center has three locations: The Wildwood site is at 406 St. Claire Street, Wildwood. The Bushnell location is at 841 E. CR 48, Bushnell. And the Youth Center Thrift Store operates at 930 N. Main Street in Bushnell. Call 352-330-0067 for volunteer, donation and other information.