Aug. 19, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced release of Florida Safe Survey, an online survey to allow residents, especially older adults, to make self-assessments on their COVID-19 behaviors through the Florida Department of Elder Affairs (DOEA).
The survey asks Floridians to review their decisions with respect to COVID-19 and see how different actions affect their own health and the health of others.
The Safe Behavior Report then guides respondents to different local, state, and national resources, based on their answers. Anyone may take the survey and view Safe Behavior Report results. Additionally, Floridians may take the survey multiple times to see how any changed behavior may affect their health score. The resources, however, are selected from the Florida Aging Network pantheon of services most suited for older adults.
The self-audit is available at FloridaSafeSurvey.com.