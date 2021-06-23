May 26, four Sumter Adult Education students earned certified nursing assistant status through the Florida Board of Nursing. The newly certified CNAs are Alexus Bailey, Taylor Edwards, Randi Taylor and Shanice Wells.
As CNAs, the four program graduates completed a 120-hour course that prepares them for employment as nursing assistants, nurse aides and orderlies. For many, it is also a first step in furthering their medical careers.
CNAs are taught interpersonal skills, medical terminology and how to care for geriatric patients. They gain an understanding of how to assist with patient care needs, rehabilitation activities, the importance of good nutrition and basic life support/cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR).
Congratulations to all of the CNAs on beginning their medical careers.