Now that you have already blown all your New Year’s Resolutions, it is time to do some mental health stuff! Read on! GriefShare® is a program for the grief stricken, whether the loss is recent or 20 years ago.
If you are tired of hearing “time heals all wounds” or “you’ll get over it” and you suppress the urge to smack the person saying it, GriefShare® is for you! Our team leaders have all experienced a great loss and understand. Wahoo is pleased to partner with First Baptist of Lake Panasoffkee to present the GriefShare® program.
If you are interested in attending or want more info, please call Wahoo 352-793-6015, Lake Pan 352-793-5510 or email GriefShare@wahoochurch.org or questions@wahoochurch.org
• Wahoo Sunday Night Bible Studies - 5 pm food/snacks; 5:30 pm study.
• Wahoo Women’s Study - Elijah: Faith and Fire by Priscilla Shirer.
• Wahoo Men’s Study - The Invisible War - Satan, Demons & Spiritual Warfare by Chip Ingram. Men@wahoochurch.org
Celebrate Recovery ministry meets every Tuesday night, 6 pm - Fellowship & Snacks. 6:30-7:30 pm - General Meeting. Small Groups - 7:30-8:30 pm. CR@wahoochurch.org Wahoo Church - 4517 CR319, – just 4.5 miles west of the I-75 Exit 314 for Bushnell, FL in the big WAHOO curve! 352-793-6015 - Remember no dress code, no pressure! No perfect people are allowed at Wahoo! And we now have special visitors’ parking spaces, so visit!! For info on services, see the Worship Section in this paper.