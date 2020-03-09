No Problems in Your Life? Then don't read this!

Of course, if you say you have no problems in your life, you seriously need to come to church, especially when we talk about honesty, cause you ain]t being honest!
Jesus' Sermon on the Mount addresses our life problems. But we can take comfort in what He tells us to do. Coming up next to work on your conscience! March 15 -- Honesty, keeping your word, relationships, love.
March 22 -- Prayer and fasting
Sunday a.m. -- 8 traditional service, 9 breakfast, 9:30 small groups (adults, youth and chilcren), 10:45 contemporary service with great music!
Sunday p.m. -- 5 food, 5:30 women's study is currently about Gideon by Priscilla Shirer. Men's studies at same time. No Sunday p.m. studies on March 15.
Wednesday p.m. -- 6 food, 6:30 our highly interactive anything-can-happen Bible Study.
Attention Men -- March 28, Men's Prayer Breakfat, Darrell's Diner, Bushnell, 9 a.m. First time attenders, Pastor Paul pays for your breakfastand had to pay for 3 in February! Let's make him pay for more! Members, non-members, members of another church (we don't care, you can still do a breakfast fellowship with us!) And here's a thought -- how many of you women out there would like us to do the same thing for you? If so, email questions@wahoochurch.org
Never forget that Wahoo has no dress code. Jeans, t-shirts, and tattoos welcome and no perfect people allowed!
Wahoo Church is located at 4517 CR319, Bushnell, CR48 just 4.5 miles west of I-75 in the big Wahoo curve. 352-793-6015 www wahoochurch.org