The Tri-County Community Center, located at 28444 Forbes Ave. in Nobleton, continues to serve as a go-to place for fun social activities and classes.
Officially opened as a nonprofit association in January 2012, the center is based in the building of a former fire station.
It serves the communities of Sumter, Hernando and Citrus counties, providing social activities and classes, as well as a lending library. Some of its designated responsibilities include serving as a storm shelter in the event of flooding or hurricanes, a food pantry and the local precinct for all elections.
“The center did suffer a severe setback when in April of 2018 a fire destroyed half of our building,” said Helen Waechter, the center’s secretary. “All efforts after that were geared to restoring the center. Slowly, we are getting back to being a ‘full service’ center when it comes to activities.”
Currently, the Jolly Quilters group meets Thursday mornings, bingo is played Thursday nights and PoKeeNo is offered Friday afternoons.
As the weather cools and northerners return to the region, Waechter said the center is gradually introducing other programs and classes, including painting, crocheting and knitting classes, card games, and morning coffee on Wednesdays.
“We get a lot of support and participation from snow birds in the area,” she said.
The center is planning a December fund-raising yard sale to support its programs and expenses, and donations are welcomed. Donations, excluding electronics and furniture, can be brought in on Thursdays, 8 a.m.–2 p.m. and on Fridays, noon–3:30 p.m. For more information, call 352-587-4818.
Waechter said the yard sale is one of two held each year.
“What we make at the yard sales, plus donations from our members, constitute our total support,” she said. “Our goal is to provide a country club-type experience at only a dollar a visit – the requested donation from each participant at all of our activities.”