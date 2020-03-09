Nolan Hamm is a graduate of South Sumter High School. He now attends Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) in Tifton GA., but Bushnell is where Nolan calls home. Nolan has always had an interest in Agriculture and Music. He has been playing the guitar and singing since he was 11 years old. He has played at numerous venues around this area, including the Suwannee River Music Jam, and in Tifton, GA. He has played three times at the FFA State Convention in Orlando and the 2018 FFA National Convention in Indianapolis, IN., as a representative for the South Sumter FFA Chapter. Most recently Nolan traveled to Nashville, Tennessee where he performed at multiple music venues throughout the city and auditioned for “THE VOICE”. Nolan’s parents, Lisa Fehmerling and Paul Hamm, are super proud of him and are behind him every step of his journey. The Sumter County Fair will be hosting Nolan for the third year running on March 6, 2020 at 6:30pm. Stop by the outside stage for some entertainment by this young man.