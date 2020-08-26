The Florida Bar is accepting nominations for its annual pro bono service awards, which honor lawyers, judges, law firms and associations that have contributed extraordinary pro bono service are open. The nomination deadline for all categories is Oct. 22.
Pro bono publico means “for the public good,” and pro bono legal service is one way that attorneys do their part to help make their communities better. Each year, Florida Bar members report donating millions of hours and dollars to help Floridians who cannot afford a lawyer with civil legal matters.
Every year, in a ceremonial session of the Florida Supreme Court, more than two dozen lawyers and judges are honored by the court and The Florida Bar for the free legal assistance they have provided. The next pro bono service awards ceremony will be held at the Florida Supreme Court Jan. 28, 2021.
Legal aid groups, civic organizations, fellow lawyers and regular citizens who know of a special lawyer, judge, law firm or voluntary bar that has freely given of time and expertise in making legal services available to the poor are encouraged to send in nominations. Nomination forms and more information are available at https://www.floridabar.org/public/probono/serviceawards. For additional information, contact Francisco Digon-Greer at The Florida Bar, 850-561-5793, or fdigon-greer@floridabar.org.
Founded in 1949, The Florida Bar serves the legal profession for the protection and benefit of the public and all Florida lawyers. It is one of the nation’s largest mandatory bars. To learn more, visit FloridaBar.org.